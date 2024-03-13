South Africa’s foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrested

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Locke Rasmussen, left, and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor, right meet in Pretoria, South Africa Tuesday March 5, 2024. The two met for political consultation on Rasmussen two-day visit to the country. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 1:43 pm.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home, deepening the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations’ top court.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made the comment earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party.

She also encouraged people to protest outside the embassies of what she called the “five primary supporters” of Israel and its military action in Gaza. She didn’t name them but almost certainly was referring to the United States, the U.K. and Germany among others.

“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Forces: We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you,” Pandor said, to rapturous applause from the audience.

In December, the foreign ministry said that the South African government was concerned that some of its citizens or permanent residents had joined the IDF to fight in Gaza and warned that they could face prosecution if they hadn’t been granted permission to do so under South Africa’s arms control laws.

Those with dual South African-Israeli citizenship could be stripped of their South African citizenship, the foreign ministry said.

Pandor’s comments represented an apparent hardening of the government’s stance.

It’s not clear how many South African citizens have fought for Israel during the current war in Gaza. South Africa has a significant Jewish population of around 70,000 people.

The South African government was a vocal supporter of the Palestinian people and a critic of Israel even before the current war.

The issue is close to the ruling ANC party and many South Africans, who for years have compared Israel’s policies against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of non-whites in South Africa during its apartheid era of forced racial segregation and oppression.

Israel denies South Africa’s charge that it has enforced a form of apartheid on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and strongly rejects the charge by South Africa in the International Court of Justice that it is committing genocide in Gaza. That case may take years for a verdict.

Israel has replied by accusing South Africa of being a representative of the Hamas militant group that attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking 250 hostages back to Gaza, sparking the war.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed over 31,000 Palestinians, driven most of the coastal enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes and caused a humanitarian disaster, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on the brink of starvation.

Pandor asked audience members at the Palestinian solidary event this week to make posters with the words “Stop Genocide” and protest outside the embassies of what she called the “five primary supporters” of Israel.

“Don’t only come to this dinner. Be visible in the support of the people of Palestine,” she said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

4m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

27m ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

29m ago

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell
House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

4m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

27m ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

29m ago

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell
House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

14h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

22h ago

More Videos