Toronto man charged in human trafficking investigation

A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges for allegedly forcing a woman to work in the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said.

Investigators were called to a residence in the area of Laval Drive and Stevenson Road in Oshawa just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023, to conduct a wellness check.

Officers located a woman who told them she was left stranded by a man who had forced her to work in the sex trade.

On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Jarvis Street and Dundas Street area in Toronto’s downtown core. One man was taken into custody.

He was identified as 23-year-old Tajae Reid of Toronto. He’s facing multiple charges, including trafficking in persons, financial/material benefit from sexual services, obtaining sexual services for consideration, procuring and advertising sexual service, among other similar offences. The accused was held on bail.

Anyone victimized by the accused or has any information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600.