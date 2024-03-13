Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

Toronto shooting
Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 11:56 am.

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city’s downtown core.

The brazen shooting took place in the Parliament Street and Dundas Street East area of Regent Park at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said two other victims — a man and a woman — were rushed to a hospital, where the male victim later died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers were injured during a foot pursuit of the male suspect. One officer sustained an arm injury, and the other suffered serious leg injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested in the area. Police confirmed on Tuesday that the suspect and victims are known to each other, and while a precise relation hasn’t been made clear, Det.-Sgt. Tiffany Castell said they are all family members.

The accused was identified as Benedict Johnson Kongolo of Toronto. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

“It’s the middle of the day in downtown Toronto… it’s certainly terrifying,” Det.-Sgt. Castell said. “There were bullets flying everywhere. The fact that we didn’t have anyone else hit is a bit of a miracle.”

