Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto’s mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth.

It’s expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest day in Toronto since October. The CityNews 680 guaranteed high is 19 C.

“Just a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine,” says meteorologist Jill Taylor. “Soak up the sun and the very warm temperatures.”

The warmest day of the year thus far was on March 4 when the temperature reached a high of 16.6 C at Pearson Airport, breaking a 50-year-old temperature record.

The last time Toronto went over 19 C was when the high hit 23.3 C on Oct. 27, according to Environment Canada. The record for a March 13 in Toronto is 21.4 C set in 1990.

Thursday will remain above seasonal but much cooler with a high near 10 C and periods of rain possible in the late afternoon. Friday will see showers in the morning with a high near 8 C.

The weekend will see similar daytime highs that hover just below double-digits before things cool down significantly to start next week.

“A big cool down for Monday when the high will be just 2 C,” says Taylor. “We could even see some flurries late Sunday into Monday.”

The cooler air is expected to stick around when spring officially arrives on Tuesday. For the extended forecast in Toronto, visit here.

For anyone staying in Toronto this March Break, there are plenty of free and affordable outdoor activities in the city planned for the week.