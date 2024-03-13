U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents roll out body cameras to agents in five cities

By Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 5:43 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 5:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five cities will start wearing body-worn cameras as they interact with the public under a new policy announced Wednesday.

Acting ICE Director Patrick J. Lechleitner said the agency has 1,600 body-worn cameras that will be furnished to agents and officers in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Buffalo and Detroit.

“This is also an important step to further build public trust and confidence in our dedicated and professional law enforcement officials,” Lechleitner said.

The move is part of efforts rolled out by President Biden in 2022 to require federal law enforcement officers who are out in the public to wear the cameras to increase transparency and trust in law enforcement.

ICE is made up of two law enforcement arms — Homeland Security Investigations special agents who investigate transnational crime — and Enforcement and Removal Operations officers who arrest and remove people determined not to have the right to stay in America.

ICE conducted a six-month pilot program with HSI agents in New York, Newark, El Paso and Houston and another pilot program with ERO deportation officers in Atlanta, Indianapolis and Salt Lake City, Lechleitner said.

The goal is to eventually expand the body cameras nationwide, but Lechleitner said to expand beyond the initial five cities the agency would need more funding from Congress.

“Right now, we can’t do more than those cities,” he said.

The agency in January laid out policies detailing when body-worn cameras would be used, including executing pre-planned arrest warrants, executing a removal order, or responding to violent disturbances at ICE facilities. The agency said specifically that the cameras would not be used to record people engaged in activities protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

11m ago

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

5h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.
1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.
0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
More Videos