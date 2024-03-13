US and Japanese forces to resume Osprey flights in Japan following fatal crash

The military is allowing its V-22 Osprey to return to flight three months after grounding the fleet following a crash in Japan that killed eight service members. (AP Digital Embed)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 9:39 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 9:42 am.

TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. and Japanese militaries will resume flights of Osprey aircraft in Japan after completing necessary maintenance and training following a fatal crash in southern Japan last November, officials said Wednesday.

The Osprey aircraft, which can take off like a helicopter and then fly like an airplane, has had a troubled history, including numerous crashes.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said the two countries have discussed the resumption of Osprey flights in Japan since the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command announced last Friday that the aircraft has been approved to return to service after an “unprecedented” part failure led to the deaths of eight U.S. service members in the crash in Japan.

The entire U.S. Osprey fleet was grounded on Dec. 6, a week after that crash. Japan’s military also grounded all of its 14 Ospreys.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said each of the U.S. forces will have separate return-to-flight schedules, and that Japan and the United States have “closely” discussed a timeline for the resumption of Osprey flights in Japan. Aircraft that have completed necessary maintenance and training will return to flight as early as Thursday, the ministry said.

It said the crash was caused by a part problem, not a faulty Osprey design, and that similar problems can be prevented in the future by taking steps to mitigate the identified cause. It did not provide further details.

The Osprey flights will be limited to areas around their bases for the time being, the ministry said, in an apparent effort to address the safety concerns of residents in Okinawa, where most of the U.S. military Ospreys in Japan are deployed. There has been vocal opposition there to the aircraft.

Okinawa is home to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and its 24 MV-22B Ospreys, and where half of the American troops in Japan are based.

“It would be best if they stay on the ground, as we have all along requested scrapping of the Osprey deployment,” Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said after last week’s U.S. announcement.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said the United States had given an “adequate” explanation of the cause of the crash and provided detailed information about the accident.

The crash was the second fatal Osprey accident in months and the fourth in two years. Before clearing the Osprey, U.S. officials said they put increased attention on its proprotor gearbox, instituted new limitations on how it can be flown and added maintenance inspections and requirements that gave them confidence it could safely return to flight.

The officials did not identify the specific component that failed because the Air Force’s crash investigation has not been completed, but said they now have a better — but not complete — understanding of why it failed.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

9m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children
B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s. The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation...

32m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

9m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children
B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s. The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:42
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way

Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine and warm weather, but things will get wet a little later in the week. The details in our seven day forecast.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

19h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

19h ago

More Videos