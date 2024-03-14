A plane carrying the UK defense minister had its GPS jammed as it flew near Russian territory

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 1:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A plane carrying British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps had its satellite signal jammed as it flew near Russian territory, the government said Thursday.

The government said the Royal Air Force jet carrying Shapps, officials and journalists “temporarily experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad” on a flight from Poland to the U.K.

The Times of London, whose reporter was onboard, said that for about 30 minutes mobile phones couldn’t connect to the internet and the aircraft was forced to use alternative methods to determine its location.

Shapps visited Poland on Wednesday to see U.K. troops participating in a large NATO exercise, Steadfast Defender.

Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania, home to the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Dave Pares, said “the jamming didn’t threaten the safety of the aircraft at any point.” He said it was not unusual for aircraft to experience electronic jamming near Kaliningrad.

Western officials say Russia has significant electronic warfare capabilities based in Kaliningrad.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has engaged in GPS jamming in areas from Finland to the Black Sea. A regional Finnish carrier had to cancel flights on one route for a week as a result.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

57m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3m ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

57m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

19h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

19h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

19h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

22h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos