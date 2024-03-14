A young Belarusian woman who died after attack in Warsaw is laid to rest

By Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 11:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A young Belarusian woman who died after being attacked and raped in central Warsaw has been laid to rest Thursday, with both loved ones and strangers turning out to mourn the loss of a young woman who escaped a difficult family life to seek a better future.

Lizaveta Hertsen, 25, was remembered as a woman who had never been on an airplane until she left Belarus a few years ago and began a new life in Poland, from where she traveled across Europe and found a loving partner.

At the graveside service, Hertsen’s brother and friends paid silent tribute, refusing to speak to the many journalists who showed up to cover the story that has gripped so many people. A prepared text was read out paying tribute to the woman referred to as Liza, an eyelash stylist who had begun creating knitted caps that she sold.

The crime has caused shock and indignation among Poles and the many Belarusians and Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Poland in recent years. For many, the crime has cast a light on how women’s rights are still not fully protected in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation.

Female pallbearers dressed in white carried the white casket holding Hertsen to her final resting place in a Warsaw cemetery. Mourners wept and threw white roses and white rose petals onto her white casket on the ground.

Hertsen died in a hospital on March 1, several days after she was attacked on her way home at night.

Warsaw police said the attacker approached his victim from behind and put a knife to her throat. Choking the woman and covering her mouth, he forcefully dragged her to a nearby gateway.

Polish media reported that there were witnesses who did not stop to help. She was found naked and unconscious early on the morning of Feb. 25.

The crime was especially shocking to many because it happened in an exclusive neighborhood in a city where such brutal attacks are extremely rare.

A 23-year-old man was detained by police for the attack on the same day it occurred. He has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery.

In recent years, the Polish capital has become a hub for Belarusians fleeing repression and Ukrainians fleeing war.

Last week, women’s rights activists from the three countries organized a memorial march for Hertsen.

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

