Australia resumes funding for UNRWA and pledges more Gaza aid

FILE - Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. Wong said Friday, March 15, 2024, that Australia will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, weeks after the agency, known as UNRWA, lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations that some of its Gaza-based staff participated in the Oct. 7 attack. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 11:39 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 11:42 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, weeks after the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations that some of its Gaza-based staff participated in the Oct. 7 attack.

The Australian government also pledged Friday to increase aid for the besieged enclave, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressing horror at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Australia’s move follows Sweden, the European Commission and Canada in reinstating funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which had seen its international funding frozen while the allegations were investigated.

“The best available current advice from agencies and the Australian government lawyers is that UNRWA is not a terrorist organization,” Wong told reporters Friday in Adelaide while she announced the aid package.

“(We have) been working with a group of donor countries and with UNRWA on the shared objective of ensuring the integrity of UNRWA’s operations, rebuilding confidence, and so importantly, ensuring aid flows to Gazans in desperate need.”

Australia, alongside 15 international partners, froze funding to UNRWA in January, leaving the agency — which employs roughly 13,000 people in Gaza and is the main supplier of food, water and shelter there — on the brink of financial collapse.

A small number of the agency’s staff were fired following the accusations.

Israel has claimed that 450 UNRWA employees were members of militant groups in Gaza, though it has provided no evidence.

Wong also pledged an additional 4 million Australian dollars ($2.6 million) to UNICEF to provide urgent services in Gaza, and a C17 Globemaster plane will also deliver defense force parachutes to help with the U.S. led airdropping of humanitarian supplies into the enclave, which is on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. is also scrambling to open a new humanitarian aid corridor by building a floating dock off the coast of Gaza so aid can flow by sea.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 250 taken hostage, sparked Israel’s retaliatory invasion of Gaza that has killed more than 31,000, according to local health officials, left much of the enclave in ruins and displaced some 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

7h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

4h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end
Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city. First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

7h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

4h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

6h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

6h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

13h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

13h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.
More Videos