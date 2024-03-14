B.C. Mounties seize cache of stolen Lego, Jellycat toys, clothes worth $150,000

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., say they've recovered a large haul of stolen toys and clothes worth $150,000. A composite image, made from two police handout images, show sets of Lego, left, and Jellycat toys, which RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say were seized during a search warrant executed at a home in Steveston, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 4:26 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — Mounties in Richmond, British Columbia, weren’t playing around when they recovered a large haul of stolen Lego and plush toys that they say illuminates “dark corners of the retail theft sector.”

Richmond RCMP say a search of a home in the Steveston neighbourhood netted 1,000 items including clothing, Lego kits and Jellycat toys worth $150,000.

Police say the investigation began with a tip about potentially stolen merchandise being sold online.

Sgt. Russel Yugai thanked “ethical” enthusiasts from the “Lego and Jellycat communities” for their help in the investigation.

Yugai says the seizure illustrates the popularity and resale value of stolen items and where they end up.

Mounties say a 46-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure has been released on conditions and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024

The Canadian Press

