Esa-Pekka Salonen to leave San Francisco Symphony, citing dispute with orchestra’s board

FILE - Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen arrives at the premiere of "The Soloist" in Los Angeles, on April 20, 2009. Salonen will leave the San Francisco Symphony following the 2024-25 season, just his fifth as music director, announcing his departure with a statement critical of the orchestra’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) AP2009

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 2:34 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 2:42 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Esa-Pekka Salonen will leave the San Francisco Symphony following the 2024-25 season, just his fifth as music director, announcing his departure Thursday with a statement critical of the orchestra’s leadership.

“I do not share the same goals for the future of the institution as the board of governors does,” Salonen said in a statement.

Salonen was not discussing his decision beyond the statement, spokeswoman Amanda Ameer said.

The symphony board is chaired by Priscilla B. Geeslin, whose husband Keith Geeslin is president of San Francisco Opera. Matthew Spivey is in his first season as CEO after one year in an interim role. Orchestra spokeswoman Taryn Lott said Priscilla B. Geeslin and Spivey were not available to comment.

Salonen, who turns 66 in June, was hired in December 2018 to start with the 2020-21 season and follow the 25-year tenure of Michael Tilson Thomas. Salonen praised the orchestra, saying in his statement Thursday he is “proud to continue working with the world-class musicians.”

His departure creates yet another vacancy on a major U.S. podium.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has not announced a replacement for Riccardo Muti, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 season; the Los Angeles Philharmonic is looking for a successor to Gustavo Dudamel, who leaves after the 2025-26 season to head the New York Philharmonic; and Franz Welser-Möst will retire from the Cleveland Orchestra after the 2026-27 season. James Conlon said this week he will step down as Los Angeles Opera music director after the 2025-26 season.

The San Francisco Symphony announced Salonen’s departure as it released the schedule for his final season with the orchestra.

Salonen was principal conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1984-95 and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic from 1992-2009. He was principal conductor and artistic adviser for London’s Philharmonia from 2008–21.

The Associated Press

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

2h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

1h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

4h ago

Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit
Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit

A major Canadian grocery chain is testing new security measures, with customers required to scan receipts before they can leave to prove that they have paid for all their items.

26m ago

