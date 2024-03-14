Europe asks Google, Facebook, TikTok and other platforms how they’re reducing generative AI risks

FILE - Google's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 6, 2023. European Union regulators ratcheted up scrutiny of big tech companies including Google, Facebook and TikTok by looking into how they’re dealing with risks from generative artificial intelligence such as the viral spread of deepfakes. The EU’s executive Commission said Thursday, March 14, 2024, it has sent questionnaires about measures for curbing generative AI’s risks to eight platforms and search engines. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators on Thursday ratcheted up scrutiny of big tech companies including Google, Facebook and TikTok with requests for information on how they’re dealing with risks from generative artificial intelligence, such as the viral spread of deepfakes.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has sent questionnaires about the ways that eight platforms and search engines — including Microsoft’s Bing, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter — are curbing the risks of generative AI.

The 27-nation bloc is flexing new regulatory powers acquired under the Digital Services Act, a sweeping set of regulations that took effect last year with the aim of cleaning up big online platforms and keeping users safe, under threat of hefty fines.

The EU is wielding the DSA and other existing regulations to govern AI until its groundbreaking rulebook for the technology takes effect. Lawmakers approved the AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, but the provisions covering generative AI won’t kick in until next year.

Other AI-related risks that the commission is worried about include systems coming up with false information — known as “hallucinations” — and the automated manipulation of services to mislead voters.

The commission said its requests for information are about both the creation and spread of generative AI content. For example, it’s seeking internal documents on how companies have reviewed the risks and worked to mitigate them as they deal with generative AI’s impact on everything from electoral processes and the spread of illegal content to gender-based violence and the protection of minors.

European authorities are probing tech platforms’ readiness for AI-fueled misinformation and disinformation as they prepare for EU-wide elections set for early June. Commission officials said they want to know whether big online platforms are ready in case a “high-impact” deepfake appears at the last minute and spreads widely.

The EU wants answers from companies on their election protections by April 5 and on the other topics by April 26. The commission could follow up with a more in-depth investigation, but it’s not guaranteed.

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress also faces DSA scrutiny. The commission said it opened formal proceedings to determine whether the company failed to protect consumers by allowing the sale of risky products such as fake medicine and children in particular by allowing access to porn. A lack of measures to stop influencers peddling illegal or harmful products also is being examined, it said.

AliExpress said in a statement that it respects all rules and regulations in the markets where it operates.

The company said it has been “working with, and will continue to work with, the relevant authorities on making sure we comply with applicable standards and will continue to ensure that we will be able to meet the requirements of the DSA.”

Separately, the commission asked LinkedIn for information on whether it’s complying with the DSA’s ban on targeting ads to people based on sensitive types of personal data such as sexual orientiation, race and political opinions.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

1m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

14m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

1m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

14m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

14h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

14h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

17h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

21h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos