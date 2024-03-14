Falling rocks in Australian gold mine kill 1 miner and severely injure another while 29 reach safety

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 12:06 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 12:12 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — Falling rocks inside a gold mine in Australia killed one worker and left another with life-threatening injuries, rescuers said.

Another 29 workers inside the mine when the collapse happened Wednesday took refuge in a safety pod and later returned to the surface, Victoria state police said.

The two miners were trapped by the falling rocks late in the afternoon about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) underground in the Ballarat Gold Mine, northwest of Melbourne.

A 21-year-old worker needed emergency medical treatment for lower body injuries before he could be removed from the mine about four hours later and was airlifted to a hospital, police said in a statement. The body of the 37-year-old man who died was recovered by mine rescue personnel about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

The mine has been shut down, and the state police said they would prepare a report for the coroner, while the local safety regulator also will investigate. Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King told ABC Radio it was too early to know what happened.

The union that represents the miners said some of its members had previously voiced safety concerns.

“Our members have raised concerns about this style of mining and it seems to have fallen on deaf ears,” Australian Workers Union Victoria state secretary Ronnie Hayden said.

The two workers were drilling into the rock manually using an “air legging” technique that was new to the site and were on unsupported ground, he said. Air legging is a method of drilling that penetrates the rock with air and water.

“This form of air legging should not be used to do this type of work,” he said.

The mine’s owner Victory Minerals, which took ownership of the mine in December of last year, said it was a “safety-first mine operator” and was working closely with emergency authorities and safety regulators.

“Right now our priority is the safety and well-being of our mining workers and their families,” it said in a statement.

At the same mine in 2007, a rock collapse trapped 27 miners underground for several hours before they were rescued.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

1h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

1h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

7h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

7h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

1h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

1h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

7h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

5h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

8h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

12h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos