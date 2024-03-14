Five types of Insignia air fryers recalled due to potential fire risk

Health Canada and Best Buy are recalling five types of Insignia-brand air fryers because they pose a potential fire or burn hazard. A Best Buy sign is seen on a store front in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 1:56 pm.

Health Canada and Best Buy are recalling five types of Insignia-brand air fryers because they are a potential fire or burn hazard.

There have been six reports in Canada of the air fryer’s handles melting or breaking and one report of the glass breaking due to overheating.

There have also been reports of the air fryers catching fire in the U.S., but no injuries have been reported.

The affected models were sold between September 2021 and November 2023.

Health Canada says people with the affected air fryers should immediately unplug them.

Best Buy Canada will provide a gift card for the full purchase price to customers who have a receipt and a $75 gift card to customers who don’t — but they must register online to be eligible.

Consumers can register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer and follow the instructions.

They must submit photos of their recalled unit with a cut power cord and the model number, as well as a purchase receipt if they have one. Consumers can find the model number on a label on the bottom of the air fryer.

Best Buy says nearly 100,000 affected air fryers were sold in Canada and more than 180,000 were sold in the United States.

The affected products and their model numbers are:

Insignia 5L/5.28 quart Digital Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF50DBK2-C

Insignia 10 quart Digital Air Fryer Oven (stainless steel), model number NS-AF10DSS2-C

Insignia 3.4 quart Analog Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF32MBK2-C

Insignia 5 quart Analog Air Fryer (stainless steel), model number NS-AF5MSS2-C

Insignia 8 quart Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF8DBD2-C

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

58m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3m ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

58m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

19h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

19h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

19h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

22h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos