Five types of Insignia air fryers recalled due to potential fire risk

Health Canada and Best Buy are recalling five types of Insignia-brand air fryers because they are a potential fire or burn hazard.

There have been six reports in Canada of the air fryer’s handles melting or breaking and one report of the glass breaking due to overheating.

There have also been reports of the air fryers catching fire in the U.S., but no injuries have been reported.

The affected models were sold between September 2021 and November 2023.

Health Canada says people with the affected air fryers should immediately unplug them.

Best Buy Canada will provide a gift card for the full purchase price to customers who have a receipt and a $75 gift card to customers who don’t — but they must register online to be eligible.

Consumers can register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer and follow the instructions.

They must submit photos of their recalled unit with a cut power cord and the model number, as well as a purchase receipt if they have one. Consumers can find the model number on a label on the bottom of the air fryer.

Best Buy says nearly 100,000 affected air fryers were sold in Canada and more than 180,000 were sold in the United States.

The affected products and their model numbers are:

Insignia 5L/5.28 quart Digital Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF50DBK2-C

Insignia 10 quart Digital Air Fryer Oven (stainless steel), model number NS-AF10DSS2-C

Insignia 3.4 quart Analog Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF32MBK2-C

Insignia 5 quart Analog Air Fryer (stainless steel), model number NS-AF5MSS2-C

Insignia 8 quart Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer (black), model number NS-AF8DBD2-C

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press