Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day.

Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central Library, located in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Living Arts Drive area near Square One Shopping Centre, just before 10 a.m. for a medical call.

Police determined that an adult male in his 40s to 50s had fallen and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown.

Mississauga Library shared on X that Hazel McCallion Central Library has been closed due to the police investigation, and all programs at the library have been cancelled.