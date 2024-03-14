Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police
A Peel Regional Police officer. Photo: PRP/FACEBOOK.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 14, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 2:15 pm.

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day.

Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central Library, located in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Living Arts Drive area near Square One Shopping Centre, just before 10 a.m. for a medical call.

Police determined that an adult male in his 40s to 50s had fallen and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown.

Mississauga Library shared on X that Hazel McCallion Central Library has been closed due to the police investigation, and all programs at the library have been cancelled.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

57m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

2h ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

57m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

2h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

19h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

19h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

19h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

22h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos