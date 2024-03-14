Fatal hit-and-run crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near the ramps to Highway 401 around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

Provincial police say multiple vehicles were involved in the collision where the ramps to the eastbound and westbound 401 split.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The occupants from one of the vehicles involved got out and ran away on foot following the crash, according to police.

The southbound 400 is closed from Finch Avenue to the 401 for the investigation.

Heavy delays are building on the southbound 400 from Highway 407 in Vaughan. Motorists who regularly take the 400 to the 401 are being advised to choose another route entirely.

This is a developing story. More to come.