Home Depot to open new Greater Toronto distribution centre catering to pros

A Home Depot logo is shown on a store on May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. The Home Depot is opening a new distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area that will help the company cater to its biggest customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wilfredo Lee Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 8:12 am.

TORONTO — The Home Depot is opening a new distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area that will help the company cater to its biggest customers.

The home improvement retailer announced the centre Thursday, saying it will open in the first half of the year in Mississauga, near the Pearson airport. 

The facility will target “pro customers” — homebuilders, contractors, remodellers and others who often work on bigger, more complex projects and need large quantities of materials.

Serving these kinds of customers through its retail stores has at times been “not optimal,” said Michael Rowe, president of The Home Depot Canada. 

“You may not have all the volume necessary to satisfy their order and so we would cobble together product from other stores or sometimes we just couldn’t say yes to that order,” he said.

When the Home Depot could handle such orders, the merchandise these customers were seeking was often so large or the quantity they needed so high, store staff would often need to fetch products from atop the chain’s mammoth storage units.

“You’re having to block off the aisle, so it’s not the greatest customer experience,” he said.

The Home Depot is betting that its new centre — and three others coming in Detroit, southern Los Angeles and San Antonio — will dramatically change that experience.

The centres will reduce much of the scramble to fulfil large orders and even allow the company to stock additional products that were too large to fit into stores.

“Pros need often 20-foot, 24-foot, 28-foot pieces of lumber, we just don’t have the space and ability inside of our store to carry that,” Rowe said.

Now, it can be ordered specifically for that professional. The company hopes to supply such special orders along with any other materials needed for a job, keeping customers from having to drive around to lumber yards, plumbing suppliers and electrical shops to get all their supplies.

Through the new centre, customers will be able to request their orders be shipped on flatbed trucks directly to job sites, reducing store congestion.

The facility will be about 600,000 square feet, Rowe said, with half dedicated to the flatbed delivery centre and the other half serving as a “big and bulky” distribution centre that can handle large items like lumber, insulation and roofing shingles.

About 20 workers have started at the centre already but the team is expected to hit 30 in the coming weeks.

Rowe considers the centre part of the Home Depot’s “third chapter.” The first, he said, catered to do-it-yourself customers and the second started to look at how to make things more convenient for pros.

The third chapter digs further into that professional side of the business, targeting planned purchases that big customers know they will need to make weeks and even months in advance 

“Those purchases can be quite significant orders that are $10,000, $20,000, $50,000,” he said.

Reaping the rewards of the push toward pro will not come easy, TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko suggested in a March 3 note to investors discussing his take-aways from a recent homebuilders conference in Las Vegas.

The company will have to scale its order management system and break through “entrenched” relationships between pros and independents.

“There was healthy skepticism that (Home Depot) could crack the complex pro market,” he said in the note to investors.

“But reps acknowledged that if anyone could do it, it would be the Home Depot given their access to capital, relationships, IT, and already working with these pros in a smaller capacity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

breaking

3m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

12m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

breaking

3m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

12m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

14h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

14h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

17h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

21h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos