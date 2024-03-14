Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband’s conviction

FILE - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, left, stands with his wife Ana Garcia, during the presidential inauguration ceremony for his second term at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2018. The former first lady said Tuesday, March 12, 2024, just days after her husband’s U.S. drug trafficking conviction, that she plans to seek the country’s presidency in 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Marlon González, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Former Honduras first lady Ana García de Hernández said Thursday that her decision to seek the presidency next year is about showing the world the injustice that was done to her recently convicted husband, not an attempt to protect herself from prosecution as some allege.

In an interview with The Associated Press in the same Tegucigalpa home where police arrested her husband Juan Orlando Hernández in February 2022 on a United States extradition request, she maintained her husband’s innocence.

García de Hernández said that in conversations with Hernández since his conviction in a Manhattan courtroom last Friday, he told her “this is another test and we are going to continue exhausting appeals; the world saw the injustice that was committed and we have to remain standing.”

Hernández’s arrest came just three weeks after he left office and was followed by his extradition in April 2022. His two-week trial ended last week when he was convicted of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers and used Honduras’ military and police to help move tons of cocaine north to the United States.

García de Hernández announced Tuesday in a news conference that she would seek the nomination of the National party, her husband’s party and one of the main opposition parties. Honduras’ national elections are scheduled for Nov. 30, 2025.

Some politicians immediately suggested her bid for the presidency was an attempt to protect herself from prosecution. García de Hernández has not been charged with any crimes.

Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was sentenced to life in prison in the United States on drug and weapons charges in March 2021.

U.S. prosecutors called Hernández’s presidency “state-sponsored drug trafficking,” despite parts of the U.S. government praising Hernández over the years for his cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Marlon González, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

4h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

6h ago

Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit
Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit

A major Canadian grocery chain is testing new security measures, with customers required to scan receipts before they can leave to prove that they have paid for all their items.

1h ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

4h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

3h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

6h ago

Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit
Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit

A major Canadian grocery chain is testing new security measures, with customers required to scan receipts before they can leave to prove that they have paid for all their items.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

5h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

22h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

22h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos