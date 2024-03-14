Longtime Conservative MP Ed Fast says he won’t run in the next federal election

Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Ed Fast says he will retire from politics as of the next federal election. Fast speaks during a news conference, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 1:01 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Ed Fast says he will retire from politics as of the next federal election.

Fast, who represents a riding in Abbotsford, B.C., has been an MP for more than 18 years. 

He was international trade minister in prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet and the Opposition critic for environment, industry and finance.

In a statement, Fast says he helped negotiate trade deals including the Trans-Pacific Partnership and deals with the European Union and South Korea. 

He also notes he has been a vocal critic of the government’s plans to expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying.

The next election must be held no later than October 2025, and Fast says he has asked his party to begin an open and fair process to choose the next candidate for his riding.

