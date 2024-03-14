Lyft and Uber say they will leave Minneapolis after city council forces them to pay drivers more

Ride-hailing drivers sit in the audience of the city council chambers in Minneapolis, Thursday, March 7, 2024, as council members discuss a measure that would increase wages to drivers of ride-hailing companies, including Uber and Lyft, to an equivalent of more than $15 an hour. Opponents say this may increase costs to customers and increase fears that Uber and Lyft will follow through on their threats to leave the area altogether. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 6:34 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 6:42 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lyft and Uber said they will cease operations in Minneapolis after the city’s council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto and require that ride-hailing services increase driver wages to the equivalent of the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour.

Lyft called the ordinance “deeply flawed,” saying in a statement that it supports a minimum earning standard for drivers but not the one passed by the council.

“It should be done in an honest way that keeps the service affordable for riders,” Lyft said. “This ordinance makes our operations unsustainable, and as a result, we are shutting down operations in Minneapolis when the law takes effect on May 1.”

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but news outlets reported that it issued a similar statement saying it would also stop service that day.

Both companies promised to push for statewide legislation that would counter the Minneapolis ordinance, and state House Republicans proposed a bill Thursday that would preempt local regulations of ride-hailing services.

The City Council first passed the measure last week in a 9-4 vote despite Mayor Jacob Frey’s promise to veto it. The measure requires ride-hailing companies to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute for the time spent transporting a rider — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater — excluding tips. In the event of a multi-city trip, that only applies to the portion that takes place within Minneapolis.

Critics of the bill say costs will likely spike for everyone, including people with low incomes and people with disabilities who rely on ride-hailing services. Supporters say the services have relied on drivers who are often people of color and immigrants for cheap labor.

Democratic Gov Tim Walz, who vetoed a bill last year that would have boosted pay for Uber and Lyft drivers, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was concerned because so many depend on those services, including disabled people.

He said he believed the companies would pull the plug, “and there’s nothing to fill that gap.”

Walz added that he hopes the Legislature will seek a compromise that both includes fair pay for drivers and dissuades the companies from leaving.

Seattle and New York City have passed similar policies in recent years that increase wages for ride-hailing drivers, and Uber and Lyft still operate in those cities.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

57m ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

18m ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

1h ago

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

5h ago

