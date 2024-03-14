Arrest made in fatal stabbing near Toronto’s waterfront

One man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man near Toronto’s waterfront earlier this year, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2024.

It is alleged two people got into an argument when one person stabbed the other. Paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures on the male victim before rushing him to hospital with critical injuries.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby of Toronto, died in hospital on Feb. 9, 2024.

On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Allegro of Toronto. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews