Manufacturing sales up 0.2 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.2 per cent to $71.1 billion in January, led by strength in the motor vehicle and chemical subsectors.

The federal agency says sales were up in 11 of its 21 subsectors, as the transportation equipment group gained 4.3 per cent and chemical added 3.5 per cent.

After five consecutive monthly declines, sales in the motor vehicle subsector increased 19.6 per cent to $5.3 billion in January, as production resumed in auto plants that had downtime for retooling in 2023.

These gains were partially offset by a 16.7 per cent drop in sales of aerospace products and parts.

Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.1 per cent in January.

Manufacturing sales increased in seven provinces in January, led by Ontario and New Brunswick, while Quebec recorded the largest decline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

