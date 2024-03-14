Manufacturing sales up 0.2 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

A view of the production line at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, a manufacturer of hot rolled steel coils, is shown in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.2 per cent to $71.1 billion in January, as higher sales in transportation equipment and chemicals edged upward.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.2 per cent to $71.1 billion in January, led by strength in the motor vehicle and chemical subsectors.

The federal agency says sales were up in 11 of its 21 subsectors, as the transportation equipment group gained 4.3 per cent and chemical added 3.5 per cent.

After five consecutive monthly declines, sales in the motor vehicle subsector increased 19.6 per cent to $5.3 billion in January, as production resumed in auto plants that had downtime for retooling in 2023.

These gains were partially offset by a 16.7 per cent drop in sales of aerospace products and parts.

Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.1 per cent in January.

Manufacturing sales increased in seven provinces in January, led by Ontario and New Brunswick, while Quebec recorded the largest decline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

1m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

13m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Top Stories

Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

1m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

updated

13m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

11h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

14h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

14h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

17h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

21h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos