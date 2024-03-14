The Big Story

What we do (and don’t) know about the mass killing of an Ottawa family

Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7, 2024
Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 14, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 7:36 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, on March 6, six people, including four children, were killed in their home in Barrhaven, Ont., a suburb of Ottawa. The man accused of committing the alleged mass murder shared a home with the family. The killing has left their community and the public at large with many questions.

Marlo Glass is a reporter for The Ottawa Citizen. “The motive is still a big question mark that is lingering at this point, how someone can turn so drastically on a young family that had been showing him a lot of kindness and generosity. That is still something that is yet to be known,” said Glass. 

So who were the people that were killed, and what did they mean to their community? Who stands accused and what do we know about what happened inside that house, and why?

Top Stories

Fatal hit-and-run crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Fatal hit-and-run crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

breaking

24m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A woman is dead and a man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police say officers were called to a townhouse complex near Scarborough Golf Club Road and...

1m ago

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

9h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

9h ago

