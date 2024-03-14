What we do (and don’t) know about the mass killing of an Ottawa family

In today’s The Big Story podcast, on March 6, six people, including four children, were killed in their home in Barrhaven, Ont., a suburb of Ottawa. The man accused of committing the alleged mass murder shared a home with the family. The killing has left their community and the public at large with many questions.

Marlo Glass is a reporter for The Ottawa Citizen. “The motive is still a big question mark that is lingering at this point, how someone can turn so drastically on a young family that had been showing him a lot of kindness and generosity. That is still something that is yet to be known,” said Glass.

So who were the people that were killed, and what did they mean to their community? Who stands accused and what do we know about what happened inside that house, and why?