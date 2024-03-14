Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,829.85, down 140.26 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.02 per cent, to $99.61 on 18.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $48.81 on 16.8 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Mining. Up 21 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $12.94 on 12.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $54.67 on 11.4 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down $2.13, or 4.42 per cent, to $46.06 on 8.3 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 74 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $66.97 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Down 89 cents, or 2.63 per cent, to $32.95. Empire Co. Ltd. is looking ahead to sunnier economic times, betting the shift to discount grocery stores that’s been boosting sales industry wide won’t be permanent. The Stellarton, N.S.-based grocer saw net earnings in its latest quarter rise 8.5 per cent to $134.2 million, up from $125.7 million a year earlier. The earnings amounted to 54 cents per diluted share, up from 49 cents a year earlier. CEO Michael Medline said it’s already seeing the same-store sales growth gap between discount and full-service shrinking.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Down 27 cents, or 6.37 per cent, to $3.97. Transat A.T. Inc. has reined in summer growth plans as grounded planes continue to weigh on profit margins — after fears of a strike ate away at bookings last quarter, yielding a net loss, its CEO said. The company swung to a loss of $61 million in the three months ended Jan. 31, worse than the $56.6-million loss of the same period a year earlier. Transat has cleared a profit only twice in the past 17 quarters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press