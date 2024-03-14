Nebraska governor blames university leadership for AD Trev Alberts’ sudden departure for Texas A&M

FILE -FILE - Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives an update on Memorial Stadium renovations Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Texas A&M is close to hiring Nebraska's Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday., March 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File) Omaha World-Herald

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 12:12 pm.

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts’ sudden decision to take the same job at Texas A&M was disappointing, and he implored the university’s board of regents Thursday to act quickly to fill vacant leadership positions.

Pillen, a former regent who played football for the Cornhuskers from 1976-78, issued a “call for action” less than 24 hours after Alberts’ announcement.

“I am deeply disappointed by Trev Alberts’ decision to leave so soon after restating his commitment to Nebraska and I don’t fully understand or know his reasons why,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “I do know that the time for reflecting on the failures of University leadership, which led to his decision, must come later. Now is the time to act.”

Alberts four months ago signed a contract extension through 2031. His annual base salary this year was $1.7 million, and a clause in his new contract promised adjustments as necessary to keep him among the top three highest-paid Big Ten athletic directors.

Terms of his contract at Texas A&M were not announced.

Alberts has not responded to requests for comment. In recent interviews, he had expressed frustration that regents had not hired a president to replace Ted Carter, who was named Ohio State’s president last August.

Alberts often praised Carter’s leadership and for helping him land Matt Rhule as football coach in 2022, as well as for work on the plan for a $450 million renovation to Memorial Stadium. Alberts reported directly to Carter rather than the campus chancellor, contrary to tradition.

“It has been 206 days since Ted Carter announced his departure as president,” Pillen said. “It is unacceptable that the University’s elected leaders have failed during this time to appoint permanent leadership. It is imperative that they act urgently and decisively to end this uncertainty. Without any delay, they should support Interim President Chris Kabourek’s efforts to immediately appoint a new permanent athletic director.”

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Eric Olson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

17h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

17h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

18h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

20h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos