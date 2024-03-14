Nigerian leader rules out ransoms for abducted students as observers urge dialogue

Shehu Lawal, right in yellow robe, whose 13-year-old son is among those abducted at the LEA Primary and Secondary School, walks back home after visiting the school in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria, Saturday, March 9, 2024. The kidnapping on Thursday was only one of three mass kidnappings in northern Nigeria since late last week, a reminder of the security crisis that has plagued Africa's most populous country. No group claimed responsibility for any of the abductions but two different groups are blamed. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 11:51 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s leader has ruled out the payment of ransoms for nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in the conflict-hit north a week ago, raising questions from analysts on Thursday about how best to rescue the children without hurting them.

Meanwhile, at least two people with extensive knowledge of the security crisis in Nigeria’s northwest told The Associated Press the abductors of the schoolchildren in the state of Kaduna are known and are hiding in the vast ungoverned and unoccupied forests of the region. They both urged the government to engage in dialogue with the armed groups to resolve the protracted conflict.

At least 1,400 students have so far been kidnapped from Nigerian schools since the first major school abduction — in Borno state’s Chibok village in 2014 — stunned the world. Most of those eventually released only regained their freedom after ransom payments, according to their schools and parents, even though the Nigerian government does not admit to paying ransoms.

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s information minister Mohammed Idris told reporters that President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to urgently rescue the schoolchildren and “in the process to ensure that not a dime is paid for ransom.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the Kaduna attack. Local residents blamed bandit groups known for mass killings and kidnappings for ransom in northwestern and central regions, most of them herders in conflict with host communities.

Unlike the Chibok girls, who were seized by Islamic militants from the Boko Haram group, no religious motive is suspected in the most recent abductions.

The mastermind of the Kaduna abduction is known, as are other bandit leaders, said Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i, an associate professor of peace and conflict studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, in Sokoto state, and one of Nigeria’s foremost conflict researchers.

“His father is alive,” he said of the suspect behind the Kaduna abduction. “These bandits are people that are known by their names, families and by their locations. If you want to engage, you talk to the parents. They are criminals (but) still have parents that they listen to,” he said.

At least 100 of the schoolchildren abducted in Kaduna are estimated to be aged 12 or younger, fitting an established pattern, with children seen as easy targets to mount pressure on the government.

The children’s abduction is not driven by the need for ransoms and such abductions can only be resolved through negotiations with the armed groups, according to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Nigerian cleric known to have access to the bandits and who has negotiated with them in the past.

“It is more than an economic motive,” Gumi said, saying there is “an underground ethnic war” between the the herdsmen from the Fulani ethnic group and other, more urbanized parts of Nigeria. His comments echoed claims made previously by the herdsmen that they struggle with less development than other regions.

Security operations to rescue those kidnapped sometimes stretch into months, leaving families desperate to meet the ransom demands.

“People whose relations are kidnapped don’t cooperate with security agencies. Otherwise, some of these money being paid, since they are not electronically transferred, could be traced,” said Mike Ejiofor, a former director with Nigeria’s secret police.

The minister’s comments suggests the government has “other alternatives to use to free those people,” said Ejiofor. However, the use of force could have serious consequences, he warned. “To go and do it forcefully, I think we will have some collateral damage,” he said.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

17h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

18h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

18h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

20h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

