Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen en route to Pittsburgh. Giveaway postponed

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jaromir Jagr stands at center ice and waves to fans after skating during warm ups after having a banner with his retired uniform number raised to the rafters of PPG Paints arena before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday, March 14 that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California. The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night's game against the San Jose Sharks. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 9:51 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 10:42 am.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California.

The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night’s home game against the San Jose Sharks. Instead, the club will give fans a voucher that will allow them to pick up the item at a later date.

Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement the club has contacted state and federal authorities to look into the incident.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at (the) game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Acklin said in a statement.

The team retired Jagr’s No. 68 during a pregame ceremony last month. The 52-year-old Jagr, the NHL’s second all-time leading scorer, remains an active player on the team he owns in his native Czech Republic.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

38m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

38m ago

Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly. "This is still an ongoing case. We can't comment further because...

46m ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is set to return to court this afternoon.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested last week and is charged with six counts of...

3h ago

Top Stories

Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

38m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

38m ago

Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly. "This is still an ongoing case. We can't comment further because...

46m ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is set to return to court this afternoon.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested last week and is charged with six counts of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

15h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

16h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

16h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

18h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

22h ago

More Videos