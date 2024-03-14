Police say woman murdered at home near University of B.C. campus, two arrested

Homicide investigators arrive at a residential property on Shortcut Road, on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus, in Vancouver on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Police say a woman has been murdered at a home near the campus, and two people have been arrested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Greer

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 7:32 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 7:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police say a woman has been murdered at a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus, and two people have been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement that police had been called to a residence on the University Endowment Lands near midnight Wednesday after a report of a woman in medical distress.

The statement said the victim died from her injuries, and a man and a woman “were arrested on scene in relation to the murder.”

“IHIT now has conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the University Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section,” the statement said.

“IHIT is working to identify the victim, who is believed to be an adult woman associated to the residence.”

Police and a coroner were outside a townhouse on Shortcut Road on Thursday afternoon. RCMP officers carrying tool boxes and other gear then entered the home, accompanied by an IHIT member.

The townhouse, built in 2021 and valued at more than $2.3 million by BC Assessment, is among new residential development in the area. Two-bedroom units in the same complex rent for $4,000 a month, according to real estate websites.

Neighbours in the complex declined to speak with reporters, and a construction worker who declined to be identified said police had been in the area all morning. 

RCMP vehicles were parked outside the townhouse complex, and an officer was standing at a back entrance next to a pond behind the complex.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the statement that the investigation was in its early stages, and those with information relating to the case should contact homicide investigators. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

2h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

2h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

24m ago

Top Stories

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

2h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

2h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

1h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

2h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

8h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

8h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.

21h ago

More Videos