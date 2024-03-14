Police say woman murdered at home near University of B.C. campus, two arrested

VANCOUVER — Police say a woman has been murdered at a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus, and two people have been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement that police had been called to a residence on the University Endowment Lands near midnight Wednesday after a report of a woman in medical distress.

The statement said the victim died from her injuries, and a man and a woman “were arrested on scene in relation to the murder.”

“IHIT now has conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the University Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section,” the statement said.

“IHIT is working to identify the victim, who is believed to be an adult woman associated to the residence.”

Police and a coroner were outside a townhouse on Shortcut Road on Thursday afternoon. RCMP officers carrying tool boxes and other gear then entered the home, accompanied by an IHIT member.

The townhouse, built in 2021 and valued at more than $2.3 million by BC Assessment, is among new residential development in the area. Two-bedroom units in the same complex rent for $4,000 a month, according to real estate websites.

Neighbours in the complex declined to speak with reporters, and a construction worker who declined to be identified said police had been in the area all morning.

RCMP vehicles were parked outside the townhouse complex, and an officer was standing at a back entrance next to a pond behind the complex.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the statement that the investigation was in its early stages, and those with information relating to the case should contact homicide investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press



