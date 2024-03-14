Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city.

First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Lisgar Street around 8 p.m. for reports two people had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said after striking the pedestrians, the vehicle then reportedly hit a gas line and struck a wall before fleeing the scene southbound on Lisgar Street.

Police say two women were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Toronto Fire says residents within 150 feet of the natural gas leak were evacuated for precautionary reasons and power in the area was shut off as they waited for Enbridge officials to arrive and cap the leak.