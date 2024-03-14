Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrians struck in west end

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 14, 2024 8:28 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 9:42 pm.

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and caused a major gas leak in the west end of the city.

First responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Lisgar Street around 8 p.m. for reports two people had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said after striking the pedestrians, the vehicle then reportedly hit a gas line and struck a wall before fleeing the scene southbound on Lisgar Street.

Police say two women were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Toronto Fire says residents within 150 feet of the natural gas leak were evacuated for precautionary reasons and power in the area was shut off as they waited for Enbridge officials to arrive and cap the leak.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

3h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

4h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

3h ago

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

4h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

3h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

3h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

10h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

10h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.

23h ago

More Videos