Russia should return Romania’s gold sent to Moscow during World War I, European Parliament says

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 1:12 pm.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Lawmakers in the European Parliament on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution saying Russia should return gold and other valuable heritage items to Romania that were sent to Moscow during World War I for safekeeping, a Romanian lawmaker said.

During World War I, the kingdom of Romania sent by railroad 91.5 metric tons of gold coins and ingots to Moscow, along with jewels and cultural treasures such as works of art. In the war, Romania had sided with Russia, Britain and France, against Germany, the Austro-Hungarian and the Ottoman empires.

The gold was confiscated after the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in 1917. In later years, efforts by Romania to recover the gold came to nothing. Some cultural items were returned by Soviet authorities in 1935 and 1956 — but not the gold.

In 2003, a joint commission was set up between Romania and Russia to improve bilateral relations, and also work on the issue of the gold.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed the resolution proposed by Romanian lawmaker Eugen Tomac, with the backing of the National Bank of Romania, stipulating that Moscow should return the gold.

Tomac hailed it as a “historic vote” and “a matter of national dignity” in a post on Facebook. “Romania cannot and must not accept anything less than the return of 91.5 tons of gold and the entire Cultural Treasure,” he said.

Though there is little chance Romania will see the return of the gold, Tomac said it was “important not to give up.”

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

59m ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

5m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

3h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

59m ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

5m ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

3h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

19h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

19h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

19h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

22h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos