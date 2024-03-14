Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Posted March 14, 2024 7:15 am.
Last Updated March 14, 2024 8:06 am.
A woman is dead and a man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday.
Toronto police say officers were called to a townhouse complex near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road around 4:10 a.m.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 42-year-old woman with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been taken into custody.
The homicide unit is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come.