Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A woman is dead and a man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday.

Toronto police say officers were called to a townhouse complex near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road around 4:10 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 42-year-old woman with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been taken into custody.

The homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.