S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down amid drop in industrials, telecoms

TORONTO — Industrials and telecommunications pushed Canada’s main stock index down in late-morning trading as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 182.50 points at 21,787.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.63 points at 38,955.69. The S&P 500 index was down 13.97 points at 5,151.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 30.20 points at 16,147.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.90 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.16 at US$80.88 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18.10 at US$2,162.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down almost four cents at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press