Spanish parliament set to approve controversial amnesty for Catalan separatists

FILE - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference in Alghero, Sardinia, on Oct. 4, 2021. Spain’s Parliament is set to give its initial approval Thursday March 14, 2024 to a controversial amnesty bill aimed at forgiving crimes — both proved and alleged — committed by potentially hundreds of Catalan separatists. (AP Photo/Gloria Calvi, File)

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 6:56 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Parliament is set to give its initial approval Thursday to a controversial amnesty bill aimed at forgiving crimes — both proved and alleged — committed by Catalan separatists during a chaotic attempt to hold an independence referendum six years ago.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has promoted the amnesty as a way to move past a succession attempt by the then-leaders of Catalonia, a northeastern region centered around Barcelona where many speak the local Catalan language as well as Spanish.

However, the bill has also met opposition from millions of Spaniards who believe that the people who provoked one of Spain’s biggest political crises should face charges including embezzlement and promoting public disorder.

Sánchez has already pardoned nine jailed Catalan independence leaders, a move that helped heal wounds at little political cost. But the amnesty is proving to be much more divisive.

The succession crisis erupted in 2017, when a regional administration led by Carles Puigdemont staged a referendum on independence, defying orders from the national government and a ruling from Spain’s top court that doing so violated the constitution. Madrid sent in police in an attempt to stop the referendum, which were opposed by protests that turned violent.

The Catalan Parliament declared independence on Oct. 27, but it failed to garner any international support. Puigdemont and several other senior officials later went into exile.

Hundreds or thousands of people in Catalonia face the threat of prosecutions related to the referendum or protests, and Puigdemont and other leaders remain abroad. Recent court probes have accused the former regional president of terrorism for allegedly masterminding massive protests that clashed violently with police and closed roads, train lines and the Barcelona airport in 2019.

Sánchez agreed to the amnesty to secure the backing of two Catalan separatist parties, after an inconclusive national election last July turned them into kingmakers.

The conservative opposition accuses Sánchez of selling out the rule of law in exchange for another term in the Moncloa Palace and has organized major street protests during recent months.

It’s not clear whether the deal will allow Sánchez to govern: Junts, a separatist party led by Puidgdemont, has said they would vote for Sánchez to form a government in return for the amnesty, and nothing more.

If approved by the lower house, the bill would still face a number of procedural hurdles. The Senate, which has a conservative majority is expected to reject it, which would mean that Parliament’s lower house will have to vote for it a second time to push it through.

Sánchez’s Socialist party has had a very hard time crafting a bill that satisfies the separatists and which will surely be highly scrutinized by the courts. Parliament rejected an earlier version of the bill in late January after Junts, saying that it didn’t do enough to protect him. The bill then went back to a parliamentary committee, where it was tweaked to suit Junts’ needs.

Puigdemont now lives in Belgium, where he has become a European Parliament member. A fugitive from Spanish justice, he calls himself a political exile.

Thursday’s vote comes a day after Catalonia’s regional leader called early elections. That decision added more uncertainty to Spanish politics and led to Sánchez canceling plans for a 2024 budget because of the difficulty he would have had trying to get the support of the two separatist parties during election time.

Spain granted a sweeping amnesty during its transition back to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But legal experts are divided over the constitutionality of an amnesty for the Catalan separatists. Its legal critics say that it violates the principle of equality among Spaniards by favoring those of one region.

The government says the amnesty could help hundreds of people, while the pro-independence Catalan organization Omnium Cultural says it should benefit some 4,400 people, mostly minor officials and ordinary citizens who either helped to organize the referendum or participated in protests.

The application of the amnesty will be decided by the courts on a case-by-case basis.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

