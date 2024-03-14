Survivors of Mediterranean rescue say about 50 people died on the trip from Libya, aid group reports

The rescue personnel of the SOS Mediteranee's humanitarian ship Ocean Viking evacuate migrants from a deflating rubber dinghy in the Central Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, March 12, 2024. Survivors reported that some 50 people who departed Libya with them a week ago had perished during the journey. (Johanna de Tessieres/ SOS Mediteranee via AP, HO)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 9:21 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 9:43 am.

MILAN (AP) —

Survivors aboard a deflating rubber dinghy rescued in the central Mediterranean Sea have reported that some 50 people who departed Libya with them a week ago perished during the journey, the humanitarian rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday.

The European charity’s ship Ocean Viking spotted the dinghy with 25 people on board Wednesday. Two were unconscious, and died. The other 23 were in serious condition, exhausted, dehydrated and with burns from fuel on board the boat.

SOS Mediterranee spokesman Francesco Creazzo said that the survivors were all male, 12 of them minors with two of those not yet teen-agers. They were from Senegal, Mali and Gambia.

Creazzo said the survivors were traumatized and unable to give full accounts of what had transpired during the voyage. Humanitarian organizations often rely on accounts of survivors when pulling together the numbers of dead and missing at sea, presumed to have died.

The U.N. International Organization for Migration says 227 people have died along the perilous central Mediterranean route this year through March 11, not counting the new reported missing and presumed dead. That’s out of a total 279 deaths in the Mediterranean since Jan. 1. A total of 19,562 people arrived in Italy using that route in the period.

The survivors said the boat departed Zawiya, Libya with 75 people on board, including some women and at least one small child. The motor broke sometime after departure, and they had been adrift.

