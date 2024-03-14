The British government wants to define extremism. Critics say it’s not that simple

Britain's Prime Minster Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 4:29 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 4:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — The British government published an official definition of “extremism” on Thursday, and said groups that get the label will be barred from receiving government funding.

It’s unclear who will be on the list, and critics say branding nonviolent groups as extremist could undermine freedom of speech.

The government defined extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to destroy others’ rights and freedoms or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights.”

The government did not provide examples of extremist groups, but Communities Secretary Michael Gove pointed to the threat from the extreme right and “Islamist extremists who are seeking to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within Muslim communities.”

Islamic and civil liberties groups said they worried the definition would be used disproportionately on Muslims.

Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams Advisory Board, said “this proposed definition may not be applied consistently.”

“If it’s left to people to apply any definition of extremism and call anyone extremist at their whim, then that is going to create huge division in our society,” he told the BBC.

The announcement comes two weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a rare televised speech outside 10 Downing St. to denounce “a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality,” which he linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Reports of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim abuse in Britain have soared since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which triggered Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Mass pro-Palestinian protests have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to central London to call for a cease-fire. The protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, though there have been dozens of arrests over signs and chants that alleged support Hamas, a banned organization in Britain. Jewish organizations and many lawmakers say the mass marches have created an intimidating atmosphere for Jewish Londoners, though members of the Jewish community have been among those on pro-cease-fire marches.

Gove said the new definition does not criminalize anyone and is “not a restraint on free speech” or aimed at stopping protests.

“Today’s definition applies only to government and makes it clear that we will keep these organizations at arm’s length so they can’t benefit from access to government and its funds,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

6h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

6h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

12h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

11h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains
Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed. The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries....

6h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

6h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

12h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

10h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

10h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

12h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

16h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos