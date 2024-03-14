The League of Women Voters is suing those involved in robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters

FILE - Paul Carpenter describes AI software during an interview in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Carpenter says he was hired in January to use AI software to imitate President Joe Biden's voice to convince New Hampshire Democrat voters not to vote in the state's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 2:34 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 3:12 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to prevent those who sent robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’ s voice to New Hampshire voters from using artificial intelligence for future deceptions.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New Hampshire against Steve Kramer, the political consultant behind the call, and two Texas companies authorities believe were involved in transmitting it: Lingo Telecom and Life Corporation. Citing violations of both state law and federal law, it asks a judge to impose fines and bar the defendants from producing and distributing AI-generated robocalls without permission from those being impersonated.

At issue is a message sent to thousands of New Hampshire voters on Jan. 21 featured a voice similar to Biden’s falsely suggesting that voting in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary two days later would preclude them from casting ballots in November. Kramer, who paid a magician and self-described “digital nomad” who does technology consulting $150 to create the recording, has said he orchestrated the call to publicize the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and spur action from lawmakers.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said Thursday they will challenge that “self-serving” explanation.

“Regardless of the motivation, the intent here was to suppress the vote and to threaten and coerce voters into not voting out of fear that they might lose their right to vote. That’s why we’re bringing this case,” said Mark Herring, a former attorney general in Virginia.

A spokesperson for Kramer declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying his attorneys had not yet received it. Lingo Telecom and Life Corporation did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Sophisticated generative AI tools, such as voice-cloning software and image generators, already are in use in elections in the U.S. and around the world, leading to concerns about the rapid spread of misinformation.

Bipartisan efforts in Congress have sought to regulate AI in political campaigns, but no federal legislation has passed.

Since the New Hampshire robocalls, however, the FCC has outlawed robocalls that contain voices generated by artificial intelligence, and major tech companies have signed a pact to adopt precautions voluntarily to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt elections.

The potential for such disruption means the League of Women Voters and other civic organizations must change course, said Courtney Hostetler of Free Speech for People, which is serving as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

“The League of Women Voters is now shifting their scant resources to deal with this new threat, and it comes at the cost of all the other people they would otherwise be encouraging to vote, educating, helping them register, helping them learn their rights,” she said.

Celina Stewart, chief counsel at the League of Women Voters, was in New Hampshire for the primary and said the calls created unnecessary chaos.

“Should the league or should election workers who already work often 12- to 16-hour shifts to implement the election have the burden of overcoming the obstacle of a robo call?” she said. “The answer to that has to be a hard no.”

___

Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Washington contributed to this report.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

2h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

1h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

4h ago

Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit
Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit

A major Canadian grocery chain is testing new security measures, with customers required to scan receipts before they can leave to prove that they have paid for all their items.

23m ago

Top Stories

Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police
Leave car keys 'at front door' to avoid violent confrontations with car thieves: Toronto Police

Toronto Police are being heavily criticized online for what many consider a shoulder-shrugging approach to the rash of car thefts that continue to plague the Greater Toronto Area. At an Etobicoke safety...

2h ago

Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library
Man dead after fall inside Hazel McCallion Central Library

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he fell inside a Mississauga library, resulting in its closure for the day. Officers were called to Hazel McCallion Central...

1h ago

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

4h ago

Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit
Loblaws tests security scanners customers must use to exit

A major Canadian grocery chain is testing new security measures, with customers required to scan receipts before they can leave to prove that they have paid for all their items.

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

4h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

21h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

21h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos