Top court won’t hear appeal of Calgary man found not responsible for killing five

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a Calgary man who fatally stabbed five young people at a house party nearly a decade ago. A person walks past the Supreme Court of Canada during construction in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a Calgary man who fatally stabbed five young people at a house party nearly a decade ago.

The court, as per usual practice, did not give reasons for its decision in the case of Matthew de Grood.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible in 2016 for the deaths two years earlier of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaiti Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong. 

The five were stabbed during a house party in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Brentwood, and de Grood was later determined to be living with undiagnosed schizophrenia. 

De Grood later appeared before the Alberta Review Board, which ruled he must remain detained at a psychiatric facility because he is still “a significant risk to public safety.” 

His lawyer took the case to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which rejected her request that it set aside the review board order and substitute it with an absolute or conditional discharge for her client.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240314110336-65f31a065cffabffd40d3fe4jpeg.jpg, Caption: The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a Calgary man who fatally stabbed five young people at a house party nearly a decade ago. A person walks past the Supreme Court of Canada during construction in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam
York Regional Police warn of brazen new bank scam

Scammers posing as bank investigators are duping some unsuspecting citizens into handing over their debit and credit cards, York Regional Police are warning. Police say since December 2023 they've received...

1h ago

Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps
Highway 400 reopens following deadly fail to remain crash at 401 ramps

A stretch of Highway 400 has reopened following an early morning crash near the southbound ramps to the 401 that left one person dead. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway...

updated

56m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

2h ago

Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case
Ontario police recover $629K in illegal drugs, over 60 charges laid in extensive case

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid over 60 charges, recovered over $600,000 in illegal drugs and seized multiple handguns in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. Authorities...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

17h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

18h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

18h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

20h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

More Videos