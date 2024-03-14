Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library sign outside its New Toronto branch
The Toronto Public Library sign outside its New Toronto branch is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 14, 2024 5:49 pm.

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October.

In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated its tpl:map service which allows customers to experience Toronto’s arts and cultural attractions for free using their library card.

Children’s computers have been reinstated in all branches and Mac computers in all 10 of the library’s Digital Innovation Hubs.

Printing services are also expected to be available in all branches by the end of March.

Last month the library was able to restore its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts.

A cyberattack on Oct. 28, 2023, brought down the library’s website and network of public computers across its 100 branches. Officials said the attack likely exposed the names, social insurance numbers, government identification, and addresses of employees dating back to 1998.

The library says it did not pay the ransom but was aware some of the stolen data might have ended up on the dark web.

