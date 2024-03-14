Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

By The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 7:11 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 7:12 pm.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge Thursday after an accident.

No serious injuries were reported.

The eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer overturned and began to go over the guide rail of a bridge, according to New York State Police.

Photos posted online by the Henrietta Fire District show the overturned cab resting partly off the edge of the Thruway bridge. One trailer is resting diagonally with one end on the two-lane road below. Another trailer is on the shoulder of road below.

The truck’s driver went to the hospital with a minor injury. Three adults and one child in the disabled vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

2h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

2h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

27m ago

Top Stories

'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls
'Like out of Hitchcock film:' TTC using sound cannons to rid facility of thousands of seagulls

The Toronto Transit Commission is using sound cannons in an attempt to deal with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls that are trying to make a home out of the green roof on top of the Leslie Barns streetcar...

1h ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in protective custody: lawyer

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged...

2h ago

Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack
Toronto public library brings more systems back online following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it has brought several more systems back online in its continued return from a cyberattack last October. In an update posted on Wednesday, the library says it has reinstated...

2h ago

Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence
Calls growing in the GTA to support Haiti amid recent gang violence

Haiti has been dealing with a spike in gang violence along with increased political instability, sparking calls in the GTA for action.

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

1h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

2h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

8h ago

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

8h ago

2:16
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible
Local App developer on a mission to make Toronto more accessible

An app that helps make cities across Canada more accessible for people living with disabilities is looking to expand it’s reach. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the local app developer hosting an event to map out more accessible Toronto locations.

21h ago

More Videos