Transat sees Q1 net loss of $61M, says bookings impacted by strike speculation

Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 7:42 am.

MONTREAL — Transat A.T. Inc. reported a net loss of almost $61 million in its latest quarter compared with a net loss of about $56.6 million a year ago as revenue climbed by almost 18 per cent.

The Montreal-based travel company says its first-quarter net loss amounted to $1.58 per share compared to $1.49 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the period ended Jan. 31 amounted to $785.5 million, up from $667.5 million a year prior.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.11 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.62 per share a year ago.

The company says the quarter was impacted by persistent speculation around a potential flight attendant strike that affected bookings across its winter season. 

Transat says the speculation lifted in late Friday, when it adopted a new collective agreement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press

