US commerce secretary hails progress at year’s first meeting of Indo-Pacific trade grouping

In this photo released by the Government Spokesman Office, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, left, talks to Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Thailand's Government Spokesman Office via AP)

By Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 10:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday praised the progress made by the 14 countries in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity after the group held a ministerial meeting Thursday to discuss proposed guidelines for regional commerce.

Raimondo was in the Thai capital Bangkok to take part in the virtual meeting, the year’s first for the grouping. She is on an Asia tour that also took her to the Philippines this week with a private sector delegation to promote trade, investment and the diversification of global supply chains, especially for semiconductors.

Washington launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, in May 2022 to establish a zone of economic cooperation in a region that is estimated to account for 40% of global GDP.

Its members are Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam.

The group is supposed to uphold four pillars: trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy. The goal is to advance resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness and competitiveness for those economies involved, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Raimondo commended progress on documents setting guidelines for the latter three pillars — supply chain, clean economy and fair economy, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Commerce Department.

But the statement notably made no mention of the first pillar, trade, which has not been substantially addressed by the group.

Open market access would benefit most Asian members, but could be politically unfeasible for U.S. President Joe Biden, who must rely heavily on support from voters in swing states where industries would likely suffer from expanded free trade policies.

For their part, many Asian members see little benefit in implementing tighter labor and environmental standards that could effect their export prospects.

The supply chain challenges to be addressed by the group include shortages of essential products caused by crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Clean economy measures promote effort on climate action, such as net-zero emissions and sustainable growth. Fair economy measures aim “to create a more transparent, predictable trade and investment environment” by combating corruption and enforcing labor laws, among other actions.

Raimondo sounded optimistic despite the lack of movement on the trade pillar.

“I continue to be amazed by the energy and collaborative spirit that each of our IPEF partners brings to the table and by how much we have accomplished together in such a short amount time. This framework did not exist less than two years ago,” she said, according to the Commerce Department statement.

“It’s clear that the next phase of IPEF will continue to deliver concrete results for each of our economies,” she said.

The group’s next top-level meeting is scheduled to see the ministers involved meet in person in Singapore on June 6.

Grant Peck, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

39m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

39m ago

Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly. "This is still an ongoing case. We can't comment further because...

48m ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is set to return to court this afternoon.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested last week and is charged with six counts of...

3h ago

Top Stories

Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401
Deadly fail to remain crash closes southbound 400 at Finch; no access to 401

One person is dead and all southbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down approaching the 401 in Toronto due to an early morning crash. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the...

39m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 43-year-old man is under arrest after an incident at a home in Scarborough early Thursday. Toronto police Insp. Jeff Bangild said officers were called to a townhouse...

39m ago

Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly. "This is still an ongoing case. We can't comment further because...

48m ago

Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court
Suspect charged in mass killing of Sri Lankan family in Ottawa back in court

The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is set to return to court this afternoon.  Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested last week and is charged with six counts of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight
Video captures suspect opening fire on Markham home in broad daylight

For the second time in less than two weeks, a suspect has fired shots into the same Markham home in broad daylight. Erica Natividad with the latest from police.

15h ago

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

16h ago

2:18
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman
Regent Park shooting killed father, brother of alleged gunman

There is a shocking new development in a deadly shooting that rocked Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. As Caryn Ceolin reports, the suspect was allegedly firing at members of his own family.

16h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

18h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

22h ago

More Videos