US sanctions three Israeli West Bank settlers and their outposts for violence against Palestinians

FILE - State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a news briefing at the State Department, July 18, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a group of three extremist Israeli West Bank settlers who are accused of harassing and attacking Palestinians in an attempt to pressure them to leave their land. Miller said in a statement Thursday, March 14, 2024, that "there is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion." (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fatima Hussein & Matt Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 14, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 11:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on a group of three extremist Israeli West Bank settlers who are accused of harassing and attacking Palestinians in an attempt to pressure them to leave their land.

The U.S. State Department announced sanctions and visa restrictions against settler Zvi Bar Yosef and his outpost. Currently sanctioned in the U.K., Bar Yosef is accused of acting violently against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Moshe Sharvit, a settler also already sanctioned in the U.K., allegedly attacked Palestinians and Israeli human rights activists in the vicinity of his outpost, which is also now sanctioned by the U.S.

British officials in February stated that Sharvit and another settler threatened Palestinian families at gunpoint and destroyed property as part of a “ targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities.”

Additionally, sanctions were imposed on Neriya Ben Pazi, who attacked and expelled Palestinian shepherds from hundreds of acres of land as recently as August 2023.

The U.S. sanctions block the men and their outposts from using the U.S. financial system and bar American citizens from dealing with them.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that “there is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion.”

In February, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

Currently, nine people and their properties have been sanctioned under the new executive order targeting West Bank settlers according to Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control database.

Fatima Hussein & Matt Lee, The Associated Press

