2 suffer minor injuries due to house fire in Scarborough

Two people have suffered minor injuries due to a house fire in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto fire responded to calls just after 3:00 a.m. of a two-alarm fire at a house located at 28 Sunmount Road.

The fire came from the rear of the single-storey detached home, and fire crews rescued four people from the basement.

After being rescued, two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, smoke inhalation and a burn to the hand.

Chris Knaggs from Toronto Fire Services says the fire was quickly put under control but there is no known cause, and there is very little damage to neighbouring properties.