A Greek police officer with 225 pounds of marijuana in his patrol car is arrested after a chase

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 3:29 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 3:43 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A police officer on patrol duty in northwestern Greece was arrested on drugs charges Friday for allegedly using his service car to smuggle marijuana, authorities said.

The suspect was detained in the port town of Igoumenitsa following a road chase, together with an Albanian man found to be riding in the unmarked police vehicle.

A search of the car uncovered 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of marijuana, a police statement said.

It said the detained officer ignored his colleagues’ orders to stop for a search and sped away, only coming to a halt after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into parked cars.

Police also arrested a second officer who had been on patrol duty with the suspect on Friday, but was allegedly found in a coffee shop some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

All three suspects faced drugs-related charges.

The Igoumenitsa area is near the border with Albania, over which large quantities of marijuana are smuggled into Greece.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

4h ago

Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child
Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child

Toronto police are searching for a missing seven-year-old child and their mother last seen in Scarborough on Thursday. Police say 42-year-old Semone and her child, Blue, were spotted in the area of...

2h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

5h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

4h ago

Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child
Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child

Toronto police are searching for a missing seven-year-old child and their mother last seen in Scarborough on Thursday. Police say 42-year-old Semone and her child, Blue, were spotted in the area of...

2h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

5h ago

Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday
Funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa suburb to be held Sunday

The funeral for the victims of what Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's most shocking incidents of violence will be held this weekend.  The Buddhist Congress of Canada says a multi-faith service...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

3h ago

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

21h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

22h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

More Videos