A new front opens over South Dakota ballot initiatives: withdrawing signatures from petitions

FILE - South Dakota Republican Rep. Jon Hansen poses in the House of Representatives in the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Hansen sponsored a bill Gov. Kristi Noem signed on Friday, March 15, 2024, that allows signers of initiative petitions to withdraw their signatures. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 6:42 pm.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill to allow signers of ballot initiative petitions to revoke their signatures — a move opponents decry as a jab at direct democracy and a proposed abortion rights initiative, which would enable voters to protect abortion rights in the state constitution.

The Republican governor signed the bill on Friday. The Republican-led Legislature overwhelmingly passed the bill brought by Republican Rep. Jon Hansen, who leads a group seeking to defeat the proposed initiative. Hansen said he brought the bill to counter misleading or fraudulent initiative tactics, alleging “multiple violations of our laws regarding circulation.”

“Inducing somebody into signing a petition through misleading information or fraud, that’s not democracy. That’s fraud,” Hansen said in an interview last month. “This upholds the ideal of democracy, and that is people deciding, one or the other, based on the truth of the matter.”

Republican lawmakers have grumbled about South Dakota’s initiative process, including Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in 2022.

Democrats tabbed Hansen’s bill as “changing the rules in the middle of the game,” and called it open to potential abuse, with sufficient laws already on the books to ensure initiatives are run properly.

Opponents also decry the bill’s emergency clause, giving it effect upon Noem’s signature, denying the opportunity for a referendum. Rick Weiland, who leads the abortion rights initiative, called the bill “another attack on direct democracy.”

“It’s pretty obvious that our legislature doesn’t respect the will of the voters or this long-held tradition of being able to petition our state government and refer laws that voters don’t like, pass laws that the Legislature refuses to move forward on, and amend our state constitution,” Weiland said.

South Dakota outlaws all abortions but to save the life of the mother.

The bill is “another desperate attempt to throw another hurdle, another roadblock” in the initiative’s path, Weiland said. Initiative opponents have sought to “convince people that they signed something that they didn’t understand,” he said.

If voters approve the proposed initiative, the state would be banned from regulating abortion in the first trimester. Regulations for the second trimester would be allowed “only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.”

Dakotans for Health has until May 7 to submit about 35,000 valid signatures to make the November ballot. Weiland said they have more than 50,000 signatures, 44,000 of them “internally validated.”

It’s unclear how the new law might affect the initiative. Weiland said he isn’t expecting mass revocations, but will see how the law is implemented.

The law requires signature withdrawal notifications be notarized and delivered by hand or registered mail to the secretary of state’s office before the petition is filed and certified.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

1m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

2h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

29m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

7h ago

Top Stories

Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident
Armed standoff between suspect and police in Burlington ends without further incident

An armed standoff between police and a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Burlington has ended without incident. Police in Halton Region say the incident began as an armed robbery at a Royal Bank...

1m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

2h ago

2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton
2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton. Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just...

29m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

6h ago

2:32
TTC using 'sound cannons' as seagull flock grows
TTC using 'sound cannons' as seagull flock grows

The TTC confirmed this week it has started using the noise making devices at one facility where large flocks were causing serious problems for staff on site. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

More Videos