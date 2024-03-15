Best Buy recalls over 287,000 air fryers due to overheating issue that can melt or shatter parts

This image provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Insignia Air Fryer. On Friday, March 15, 2024, Best Buy is recalling more than 287,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens due to an overheating issue that can cause the products’ parts to melt or shatter, posing fire and laceration risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Insignia-branded air fryer ovens can overheat — and their glass doors can shatter as a result. The air fryers’ handles can also melt or break when overheated. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 9:32 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 9:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is recalling more than 287,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens due to an overheating issue that can cause the products’ parts to melt or shatter, posing fire and laceration risks.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Insignia-branded air fryer ovens can overheat — and their glass doors can shatter as a result. The air fryers’ handles can also melt or break when overheated.

There have been 24 reports of melting or glass shattering, the CPSC said, including six reports of the fryers catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported to date.

The recall covers six models of Insignia air fryer and air fryer ovens that were purchased from Best Buy and third-party sellers like eBay between November 2021 and November 2023. About 187,400 were sold in the U.S. and 99,900 were sold in Canada.

The impacted products can be identified by their their model number, found on product rating labels on the underside of each unit, and the “Insignia” name.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled air fryers and ovens immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall page to receive a refund, in the form of a check or store credit.

To be eligible, customers will have to follow instructions on how to properly cut the cord of the device as well as submitting photos of the unit. This all must be done online — Best Buy says it will not provide refunds or credit for recalled fryers and ovens returned to stores.

The Associated Press

