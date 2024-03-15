Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect

Two people are in custody and police are currently negotiating with a third in an armed standoff in Burlington.

Police in Halton Region have asked residents in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line to remain indoors and shelter in place as they deal with a suspect who has barricaded themselves in a vehicle with a firearm.

Police say the incident began as an armed robbery around 3 p.m. Friday more than six kilometres away on Guelph Line.

Two of the three suspects were captured by police as they attempted to flee the scene. The third was eventually cornered in a commercial area where the standoff continued.

This is a developing story