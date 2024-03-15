Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to tweak the format. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 2:42 pm.

The nine Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame reached an agreement Friday on a six-year deal to continue the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season, a significant step that establishes a revenue-sharing plan and allows the CFP to finalize a media rights agreement.

Executive Director Bill Hancock said the agreement doesn’t lock in a format for the CFP for 2026 and beyond, but it guarantee at least five conferences will have annual access to the playoff through 2031.

The playoff is expanding this season from four teams to 12, with the five highest-ranked conference champions — regardless of league — and seven at-large selections making up the field.

“Anything else regarding format is to be determined,” Hancock said.

The number of teams in the CFP could grow after the current contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season, but for now there is no plan in place and no urgency to make a decision, Hancock said.

Hancock said the conference commissioners who manage the CFP might want to let the coming season play out and evaluate the first iteration of the 12-team model.

“We’re going to take a deep breath, step back, and begin those conversations whenever it’s appropriate,” he said.

Hancock said the Pac-12, which is set to operate as a two-team league with just Washington State and Oregon State next season, didn’t sign the agreement because of its uncertainty beyond 2025.

The CFP implemented a rule recently that a conference had to have at least eight teams to be eligible to qualify for access to the playoff.

The CFP has an agreement in principle with ESPN on a new media rights agreement worth $7.8 billion that adjusts the value of the last two years of the current 12-year contract to account for more playoff games and runs through 2031.

The CFP couldn’t complete that deal without the conferences first agreeing to participate in the playoff and a revenue-sharing plan.

“We are still negotiating with ESPN,” Hancock said. “We’re encouraged about the position we are in. But we still have work to do.”

Hancock declined to give details of the revenue-sharing agreement.

It has been previously reported — and confirmed by AP — the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten will receive more than 50% of the distributed CFP revenue, with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 getting about 30% combined and the Group of Five Conferences and Notre Dame the rest.

“This agreement is a really important next step for the CFP,” Hancock said. “It ensures that fans will continue to have a postseason football tournament to enjoy, and they will see the best teams in the country competing for the national championship.”

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press


