Former Czech President Milos Zeman is in serious but stable condition after surgery for blood clot

Posted March 15, 2024 8:41 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech President Milos Zeman was in serious but stable condition on Friday, a day after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his leg, hospital officials said.

Motol University Hospital in Prague said Zeman had an insufficient blood supply in one of his legs because of the blood clot.

The supply of blood was restored during the operation, it said. It wasn’t clear how long Zeman would be hospitalized.

Zeman, 79, used to be a heavy smoker and drinker and suffers from diabetes and neuropathy. He has been hospitalized several times.

He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

Zeman’s second and final term in the largely ceremonial post of president ended in March last year.

In office, he sought closer ties with China and was a leading pro-Russian voice in EU politics.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Zeman condemned the “unprovoked act of aggression.” He opposed initial EU sanctions against Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

