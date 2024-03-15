Greek opposition leader briefly sets aside politics for light version of mandatory military service

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 5:42 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader briefly stepped away from politics Friday for a mandatory stint in the military.

Stefanos Kasselakis, 35, appeared at an artillery training camp in central Greece to start his brief service in the country’s conscription-based armed forces.

A U.S.-based businessman until his unexpected election to the Syriza party’s leadership in September, Kasselakis is expected to spend less than three weeks in the army.

Most Greek men must serve up to 12 months. But Kasselakis was exempt until his return from the U.S. because he had lived there since age 14 and is entitled to a reduced six-month stint, most of which he can buy off.

Kasselakis said Friday it would be an “honor … to serve the country I love.”

He will undergo some basic training at a camp near Thebes, 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Athens. Initially, Kasselakis had expressed a desire to be stationed somewhere more remote — near the land border with Turkey or on one of the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Kasselakis’ surprise election as leader of Syriza was followed by a tumultuous few months of internal strife as the party jockeyed closer to the political center and slipped to third place in opinion polls.

Polls say Syriza is still trailing some 20 percentage points behind the governing center-right New Democracy party. But it is back in second place and Kasselakis has consolidated his grip on the party that led the government on a radical left-wing platform in 2015-2019.

Greece’s first openly gay party leader, Kasselakis strongly backed parliament’s adoption last month of a landmark law legalizing same-sex marriage in the majority Orthodoc Christian country.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect
Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect

Two people are in custody and police are currently negotiating with a third in an armed standoff in Burlington. Police in Halton Region have asked residents in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line to...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

29m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

7h ago

Top Stories

Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect
Residents in Burlington neighbourhood told to shelter in place as police deal with armed suspect

Two people are in custody and police are currently negotiating with a third in an armed standoff in Burlington. Police in Halton Region have asked residents in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line to...

DEVELOPING

6m ago

Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth
Police investigate drive-by shooting in York that injured 1 male youth

A male youth has been found with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the York area of Toronto on Friday. Police say the shooting took place in the Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West...

29m ago

Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police
Suspected shoplifter pulled knife on loss prevention officers at Vaughan LCBO: Police

York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who allegedly pulled out a knife after he was confronted by loss prevention officers at a Vaughan LCBO on Wednesday. It happened at...

5h ago

Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police
Suspect caught recording female students with cellphone in shower at U of T: police

Police are making the public aware of recent voyeurism acts after a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a University of Toronto (U of T) residence. Authorities...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Victims identified in Brampton house fire
Victims identified in Brampton house fire

Police have released the identities of the three people who died after a massive fire destroyed a house in Brampton. As Shauna Hunt reports, a 16-year-old was one of the victims.

4h ago

2:12
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners
Toronto Police spark controversy with new advice for car owners

Toronto Police are facing backlash after telling vehicle owners who have their key fobs in a faraday pouch to leave them near their door. Why police say the move will prevent contact with car thieves.

22h ago

2:08
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home
Woman dead, man in custody following incident in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her Scarborough home. As Erica Natividad reports, the man who is now in custody is the one who called police.

23h ago

1:52
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody
Woman killed in Scarborough home, man in custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an east end home early this morning. Erica Natividad reports from the scene, and tells us about the security video recently obtained by CityNews.

2:20
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400
1 person is dead following a high speed crash on Highway 400

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a BMW died following a collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the 401. As Brandon Rowe reports, investigators are searching for three of the car's passengers who fled the scene.

More Videos